How-To
To view a Medium post simply replace
medium.com with
scribe.rip
For example if the URL is:
medium.com/@user/my-post-09a6af907a2 change it to
scribe.rip/@user/my-post-09a6af907a2
How-To Automatically
If you don't want to manually change the URL every time, you can use an extension to do it for you. This extension works well across most browsers.
Once installed, create a new redirect with the following settings:
- Description:
Medium -> Scribe
- Example URL:
https://medium.com/@user/post-123456abcdef
- Include pattern:
.*medium.com/(.*)
- Redirect to:
https://scribe.rip/$1
- Pattern type:
( ) Wildcard (•) Regular Expression
Visiting any medium.com site (including user.medium.com subdomains) should now redirect to Scribe instead!