Scribe

How-To

To view a Medium post simply replace medium.com with scribe.rip

For example if the URL is: medium.com/@user/my-post-09a6af907a2 change it to scribe.rip/@user/my-post-09a6af907a2

How-To Automatically

If you don't want to manually change the URL every time, you can use an extension to do it for you. This extension works well across most browsers.

Once installed, create a new redirect with the following settings:

Visiting any medium.com site (including user.medium.com subdomains) should now redirect to Scribe instead!