For example if the URL is: medium.com/@user/my-post-09a6af907a2 change it to scribe.rip/@user/my-post-09a6af907a2

How-To Automatically

If you don't want to manually change the URL every time, you can use an extension to do it for you. This extension works well across most browsers.

Once installed, create a new redirect with the following settings:

Description: Medium -> Scribe

Example URL: https://medium.com/@user/post-123456abcdef

Include pattern: .*medium.com/(.*)

Redirect to: https://scribe.rip/$1

Pattern type: ( ) Wildcard (•) Regular Expression

Visiting any medium.com site (including user.medium.com subdomains) should now redirect to Scribe instead!